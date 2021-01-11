Deloris “Dee” L. Welch, 89, a resident of Fergus Falls ,died Friday, January 8, 2021, peacefully with family surrounding her at Lake Region Healthcare
Deloris was born on April 21, 1931, in Fergus Falls, at St. Luke’s Hospital, the daughter of Clenny and Amanda (Haarstad) Lysne. She grew up and attended school at District 118 and also Fergus Falls.
On September 11, 1954, she married the love of her life, David Welch. The couple lived in Wahpeton for four years. Upon the death of her mother in 1958, David and Deloris moved home to Aastad Township and began farming and raising dairy cattle. She helped Clenny run the donut bakery packing and delivering over a 100 dozen donuts a day. Deloris worked at Norby’s Store, Cheese store (parttime) at Westridge Mall and as a waitress at Ten Mile Lake Steakhouse in Dalton for decades. She loved her job at the steakhouse and thought the world of the Schultz family. David and Deloris were blessed with their daughter, Shelle, and were so happy.
Deloris enjoyed baking, knitting, music and coloring books. She also loved to have her pets on her lap and share her snacks with them. It was a gift to be a part of her grandson, Austin’s life, through babysitting, sporting events and other activities that he enjoyed. She was an active member at Aastad Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed participating in choir, Ladies Aid and circle groups.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, David, who died in 1996; brothers- and sisters in-law, Frank Welch, Jerry Welch, Margo Welch and Ellen Welch; and also, some nieces and nephews who we miss dearly.
Survivors include her daughter, Shelle (Kevin) Sandmeyer of Fergus Falls; grandson, Austin (Ailiana) Sandmeyer; brother-in-law, Pat Welch; sister-in-law, Janet Welch; nephew, Tom (Cindy) Welch; numerous nieces and nephews in California; and Tinley, her special daytime companion.
Service will be held April 24, 2021. Location to be determined with a celebration of life at Ten Mile Steakhouse to follow.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
