Denise Annette Holmgren, 77, of Henning, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
She was born to James and Eunice (Ceaser) Johnson on May 29, 1944, in Wadena. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up and attended school in Wadena. The family also had a cabin on East Battle Lake where they spent lots of time. In, 1961 Denise married her high-school sweetheart, Douglas Rodney Hirschey, in Wadena. Together they had three children: Douglas, Michael and Deena. Later the couple divorced. On August 11, 1977, she was united in marriage to David Ephraim Holmgren. The once family of four grew to a family of eight with the addition of three stepchildren: David, Daniel and Susette. Denise and her children moved to Amor where they resided in the country. Later, David and Denise built a barn on the 160-acre farm and started a dairy farm. Throughout the years she also cleaned houses and resorts. In 2008, Denise moved to Henning where she lived until her passing.
Denise had many hobbies, including gardening (she was an avid flower lover), reading, making homemade cards and crafting in general. She also loved animals and being around family and friends. Denise was never short on words — the coffee was always on and she loved being barefoot! Above all, her greatest passion was being a mother and a grandmother. When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she always said “a mom.” Denise will always be remembered for her smile, her infectious laugh and the way she made others always feel welcomed and loved.
Denise was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Rodney Hirschey, and her second husband, David Ephraim Holmgren and her parents James and Eunice Johnson. She is survived by her three children; Douglas (Lisa) Hirschey of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Hirschey of Minneapolis and Deena Foote of Fergus Falls; six grandchildren, Shane Hirschey, Kelvin Hirschey, Travis Hirschey, Leah Hirschey, Austin Foote and Madison Foote; her three siblings, Susan (Butch) Herzberg of Henning, Connie (Larry) Lesnau of Menahga and Robert (Julene) Johnson of Cold Spring; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Honorary urn bearers include her six grandchildren: Shane, Kelvin, Travis, Leah, Austin and Madison.
Celebration of Life will be on September 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Henning. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Amor Cemetery in Amor following the service.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.