Dennis C. Bowman, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Dennis was born June 25, 1945, to Ernest and Hazel (Peterson) Bowman in Fergus Falls. He attended country school and Ashby High School, graduating in 1963. He attended Moorhead State University, earning a degree in accounting. He was a member of the Army Reserves.
On September 3, 1966, Dennis married Paulette Stokke at Pelican Lake Lutheran Church in Ashby.
He was employed with Otter Tail Power Company for 38 years. Dennis was a long-time member of Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. He was a member of the Fergus Falls Fire Department for 30 years.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending as much time as possible at the cabin over at Nevis, MN with family and his dear friends four wheeling, and sitting on the porch watching nature.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest and Hazel, and brother, James.
Dennis is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Paulette of Fergus Falls; children, Brian (Danielle) of Fergus Falls and Jennifer (Aaron) Horwitz of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren, Justin (Sara), Brody (McKayla), and Evan Bowman, and Jackson Horwitz; great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Akeley Bowman; sister, Janice (Dale) Rieken of Fergus Falls; sister-in-law, Mary Bowman of Elgin, IL, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Jim Johnson
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone