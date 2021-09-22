Dennis Eggen, 82, of Alexandria, formerly of rural Battle Lake, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

 Funeral service: 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Rural Battle Lake.

 Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m., with 6 pm prayer service at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church

 Interment: Eagle Lake Cemetery.

 Arrangements: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.

 

