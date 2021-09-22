Dennis Eggen Heather Kantrud Heather Kantrud reporter Author email Sep 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Dennis Eggen, 82, of Alexandria, formerly of rural Battle Lake, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Rural Battle Lake. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m., with 6 pm prayer service at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church Interment: Eagle Lake Cemetery. Arrangements: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake. To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Eggen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heather Kantrud reporter Author email Follow Heather Kantrud Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 22, 2021 19 hrs ago HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Riverview, LLP seeks Animal Scientist (multiple openings) in Wendell, MN Eagles Gaming is hiring! Executive Director Nurses & Medical staff SENIOR TECHNOLOGY AND DATA SPECIALIST Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake View all job listings >