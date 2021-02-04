Dean Q. Johnson, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Perham.
Dean was born February 28, 1936, to Quentin and Elsie (Draeger) Johnson in Fergus Falls. He attended Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1954.
He was a member of the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, from 1955 to 1975. He served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1975. His final rank was master sergeant. Dean was a supervisor at Patrick Cudahy meat packing plant until his retirement in 1997.
He was a member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 25, the American Legion, and the VFW. Dean enjoyed duck hunting, deer hunting, fishing with his grandkids, walking and casino trips. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Beverly Maloney; his parents; two nieces and one nephew.
Dean is survived by his children, Amy (Bill) Denson of Muskego, Wisconsin and Matthew (Tammy) Johnson of Big Bend, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Sarah Denson, Joshua Denson, Jeffrey (Morgan) Johnson, and Scott Johnson; loving friend and companion, Joyce Elder; his cats, Tinker and Thor; his former spouse, Joan Johnson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials are preferred to Disabled American Veterans, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham, or a charity of our choice.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a public prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.