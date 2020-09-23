Dennis “Denny” J. Johnson, 68, of Fergus Falls, was called to his eternal home and into the loving arms of his Savor on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a valiant and relentless battle with pancreatic cancer.
Denny was born on October 22, 1951, in Minneapolis, the son of Robert W. and Helen D. Johnson. He graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 1969 and from the University of St. Thomas in 1973.
For nearly 40 years, Denny owned The Floor to Ceiling Store in Fergus Falls. He was currently on the PioneerCare Center board of directors.
Denny married Kathleen Power in 1990. They have one daughter, Kristen (Dan) Johnson Sullivan, and five grandchildren, whom he adored.
He was passionate about hunting, fishing and golf. Denny looked forward to annual trips to Canada and South Dakota. For 47 years, he hosted the infamous Dead Lake Open Golf Tournament for friends old and new. He made sure his grandchildren learned about ducks and geese at an early age. His many close friends are a testament to how much he genuinely cared about people. He will be forever remembered for his generous and forgiving spirit, and his authentic sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Power Johnson of Fergus Falls; daughter, Kristen (Dan) Sullivan of Moorhead; five grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Cooper, William and Luke; special family members Dave and Jodi Gundersen; many good friends; siblings, Mary Koch, Mark (Julie) Johnson, Kathleen Casper, and Margaret Johnson; sisters-in-law, Karla (John) Alexander and Rita Grafft; brother-in-law Steven (Heidi) Grafft; and many other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Helen D. Johnson; sister, Carol Johnson Jackson and her son, Jeffrey; brother-in-law, Luke Koch; and mother-in-law, Lucine Grafft.
A celebration of Denny’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream will be available on Denny’s memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
The Revs. David and Kevin Foss will officiate.
Interment will take place in Viroqua Cemetery, Viroqua, Wisconsin.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Visit www.glendenilson.com to share an expression of sympathy with Denny’s family.