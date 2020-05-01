Dennis “Denny” Johnson, 68, of Fergus Falls, was called to his eternal home and into the loving arms of his savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a valiant and relentless battle with pancreatic cancer.
Denny was a faithful servant to the Lord, with a generous, caring and forgiving spirit. He was very grateful for every single prayer, text, phone call, note, Caring Bridge post, and other gestures of love and support from so many during the fight for his life.
Special thanks to the multitudes of prayer warriors, including our church family, and Revs. Kevin Foss, Dave Foss, Ed Monson, Rich Iverson and Dave Strom, the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center, Lake Region Hospital, the PioneerCare Center, and other really good hunting, fishing and golfing friends who kept him buoyed up during his epic battle.
We love and miss you, Denny! Your star will forever shine bright.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Power Johnson of Fergus Falls; daughter, Kristen (Dan) Sullivan of Moorhead; five grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Cooper, William and Luke; and special family members, Dave and Jodi Gundersen. He is also survived by many good friends; his siblings, Mary Koch, Dr. Mark (Julie) Johnson, Susan Johnson, Kathleen Casper, and Margaret Johnson; sisters-in-law, Karla (John) Alexander and Rita Grafft; brother-in-law, Steven (Heidi) Grafft; and many other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Helen D. Johnson; sister, Carol Johnson Jackson, and her son, Jeffrey; brother-in-law, Luke Koch; and mother-in-law, Lucine Grafft.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Interment will take place at Viroqua Cemetery, Viroqua, Wisconsin.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Visit www.glendenilson.com to share an expression of sympathy with Denny’s family.