Dennis Rudy Langston, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Dennis was born August 21, 1947, to Rudolph and DeLores (Johnson) Langston in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1965. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1967-1973, serving one year in Korea.
On July 26, 1969, Dennis married Kathy Bergerud in Elbow Lake.
Dennis worked a variety of jobs in his lifetime but enjoyed being in the mens clothing business, particularly Langston’s Clothiers and Hamilton’s. One of his most enjoyable endeavors was owning a bar/restaurant with his wife. He was always happiest when he was talking with people, whether at work, over coffee or a beer or at the bar. He had a knack for making people feel welcomed and at ease. Dennis was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He was a former member of the American Legion.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rudy and DeLores Langston; his daughter, Tracy LeClaire; his grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kathy of Fergus Falls; daughter, Samantha (Aaron) Ostby; grandchildren, Jenna Poppenhagen of St. Paul, Dylan (Sian) Langston of Thief River Falls, Keon Ostby of Gilbert, Arizona, and Josh Ostby of Flagstaff, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Brynlee, and Cylah, and a brother, Todd Langston of Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.