Dennis Langston

Dennis Langston, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis.Visitation: 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.