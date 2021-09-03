Dennis Langston, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Visitation: 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Langston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.