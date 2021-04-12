Dennis Russell Leitch, 90, of Park Rapids, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2021, at Woodside Manor, Menahga.
Dennis was born on May 20, 1930, in Underwood, to Russell and Esther (Swanton) Leitch. He grew up in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 1948 and immediately joined the military with three of his classmates.
Dennis Joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948 and served as a power shovel operator, and instructor while stationed in Francis E. Warren AFB, Wyoming.
Dennis left the military early to help his father on the farm after he fell and was hurt. Later Dennis purchased and ran his own dairy farm near Underwood, along with the help of his family. The family faithfully attended the Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood.
After the farm was sold in 1978, he moved to Park Rapids where he opened Denny’s on Highway 71 near Itasca State Park, which was a small bar, restaurant, gas station and convenience store. He sold the bar in 1994 and settled at his place on Island Lake to enjoy fishing, retirement, and the peacefulness and listen to the loons.
Dennis loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter which is what brought him to the Northwoods. He hunted and fished in the many lakes of the area including going to Canada, along with a few trips to Colorado for Elk.
Dennis is survived by his six sons, Brian (Heather), Keith (Valerie), Kevin (Denise), Brent (Amy), Darren and Cory (Mckinzee). He was the proud grandfather of multitudes of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melinda and son, Randall; parents, Russell and Esther Leitch; brother, Eugene “Oogie” Leitch; and sister, Patricia “Patty” Formo all of Fergus Falls; and Grandson Andrew Leitch.
Funeral will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Sverdrup Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. in Underwood, with viewing one hour before. Pallbearers will be his sons as was requested by Dennis.
Burial will be at the Rindal Cemetary next to his family immediately following.
Please join our family for fellowship and snacks at the Underwood Community Center after the burial to talk stories.
The Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids is in charge of arrangements.