Dennis Duane Millard passed away April 6, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born August 10, 1949, in Tyler, to Archie and Evelyn Claeys Millard. He graduated high school at Fergus Falls in 1967.
Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force with his older brother, Steven, in 1968, and they went through basic training together. Following his four years in the Air Force, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving on aircraft carriers and specializing in still and aerial photography.
He enjoyed kite flying, military aircraft and HO scale model trains. He once got in some trouble when flying a kite over a restricted airport space! He remained in the Virginia Beach area after his military service.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Evelyn Millard and one infant nephew, Adam Millard. He is survived by brothers, Steven Millard (wife, Diane) of Fergus Falls, Timothy Millard (wife, Beth) of Hot Springs, South Dakota, William Millard (wife, Julie) of Fergus Falls, Patrick Millard (wife, Julie) of Fergus Falls, James Millard (wife, Mary) of Brainerd, Kevin Millard of Tucson, Arizona, and sister, Kathleen Millard of Green Valley, Arizona.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Fergus Falls.
Grateful assistance was provided by Altmeyer Funeral Home of Virginia Beach, Virginia.