Dennis Priebnow

Dennis Neil Priebnow, 82, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls, under the care of Moments Hospice.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?