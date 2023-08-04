Dennis Neil Priebnow, 82, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls, under the care of Moments Hospice.
Dennis was born on August 18, 1940, to Harvey and Florence (Weinrich) Priebnow, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Fergus Falls in 1958. Following graduation Dennis began driving “Big Rigs” all across the United States, bragging that he could still get his DOT/CDL without trouble into his 80’s.
In 1961 Dennis joined the United States Navy where he served on the USS Intrepid in the V-4 Division. During his years of service, he traveled to Spain, Greece, France, and all across the Caribbean. Following his service time, Dennis went back to trucking in the winter and started Priebnow Custom Harvesting.
On May 4, 1979, he married Marie (Mark) Leitch in a simple ceremony in Fergus Falls. Together, he and Marie worked the harvesting business from Texas to North Dakota until 1995. Dennis was very proud of his grain trucks and combines. He enjoyed seeing the perfect line up of his equipment in the field after the days work. He continued trucking until 2012.
Once his “Big Rig” days came to an end you could be sure to find Dennis enjoying his morning coffee with the rest of the regulars at the Quik-Stop before heading to the Tavern for his daily routine. Together, Marie and Dennis ran the bar business for 47 years, which has become a staple of the community where friends and family gather together. He enjoyed his afternoons and more than a few late nights at the bar, where people entered as strangers but once. Their bar patrons quickly became lifelong friends and Dennis never passed up the opportunity to play a little trick, tell a joke or have a conversation with anyone who entered.
Dennis enjoyed trips to the casino, a good game of cards and was quite the pool shark. At home he enjoyed visits from his grandkids/great grandkids where he would be sure to slip them a little roll of breath mints, no matter how old they were. Dennis enjoyed watching the birds and keeping the cats well fed.
Dennis is a lifetime member of the Fergus Falls VFW, Fergus Falls American Legion and Langdon Eagles Club.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harvey and Florence, siblings Keith & Karen, Stewart and Brian; nephew, David; brother-in-law, Ken.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Marie; stepchildren, Casey, Terry (Jill), Peggy, Rick (Tami); grandchildren, Ryan (Paris), Allison (Gabe), Taylor (Maxwell), and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Landon, Makaya, Boedie, Bronc, and Woodrow; brothers, Richard and Bruce (Jeannie); sisters, Linda, Sharon and Peggy (Neil); numerous nieces and nephews. As well as countless special friends at Marie’s Tavern, and you know who you are.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church, rural Underwood, MN with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Tordenskjold Cemetery, rural Underwood, MN.
Arrangements provide by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
