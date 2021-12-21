Dennis D. Reich, 72, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his residence in Fergus Falls.
Dennis Duane Reich was born on October 26, 1949, in Hazen, North Dakota, the son of John and Rebecca (Schuh) Reich. He was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Hazen, North Dakota. He graduated from Hazen High School in 1968. After school he enlisted in the U.S Army. He was a SP5 serving in the 320thEngineering Group working in topography with map security while stationed in Germany. He earned a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Medal before being honorably discharged. After his military career, Dennis attended the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
On October 10, 1981, he married Karel Lenz (Odegard) in Fergus Falls. To this union came two wonderful children, Sara and Seth. Dennis worked at the Victor Lundeen's Company in Fergus Falls operating a printing press, in the print shop, for over 20 years. He also worked at M & R Signs and Northern Contours in Fergus Falls. Dennis was a member of the Eagles in Fergus Falls.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, his annual deer hunt in earlier years and had a passion for cooking. Denny will be remembered for his charming smile, contagious laugh and the ability to strike up a friendly conversation with anyone. God bless the memory of Dennis Reich.
He is survived by his daughter, Sara (Justin) Colby of Fergus Falls, brother, Lester “Luke” Reich of Vermillion, South Dakota; brother-in-law, DelRay Galster of Beulah, North Dakota and two grandchildren, Lillian and Samuel, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rebecca Reich; son, Seth Reich in 2008; brothers, John and Charles Reich and sister, LaSaan Galster.
Memorial gathering: 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: Lakewood Cemetery, Battle Lake.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
