Dennis Lee Ross, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
Dennis was born August 10, 1948, to Clarence and Marguerite (Umland) Ross in Breckenridge. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1966. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1971, serving in Germany. He was a MOS Demolition Specialist and Combat Engineer Specialist.
On July 28, 1990, Dennis married Diane Wigdahl in Fergus Falls.
He was employed at the Broen Home for 15-years as a C.N.A., drove van for six years at Pioneer Healthcare, Prairie Community Services as a Resident Counselor for 21-years, and Productive Alternatives as a Job Coach until health issues led to his retirement in 2020.
He was an avid ice fisherman and goose, duck, and pheasant hunter. Dennis loved being in his garage, visiting with neighbors, and spending time with his dog Sophie. He spent lots of time doing yard work and he loved planting flowers with his wife.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Ross, and his brothers and sisters, Duane, Ronnie, Clarice, Lorraine, Joyce, and Donnie.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Diane Ross; his children, Jeff (Patty) Ross, Cherie (Jere) Lynnes, Jason (Estrella) Ross, Jeremy (Lisa) Johnson, Amanda (Justin) Frahm, and Casey (Kelly) Johnson; grandchildren, Chessica, Erik, Jason Jr., Austin, Allyssa, Rachel, Brittney, Kaylie, Brody, Sheriah, Akyrah, Jasper, DeLaney, Kaitlyn, Gabriel, and Ryleigh; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally (Stan) Fiala, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
