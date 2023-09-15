Dennis LeRoy Wilmer of Fergus Falls, MN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2023, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Dennis was born on March 10, 1937, in Williams, MN, to Axel & Alice Wilmer. He grew up on the family farm and was familiar with milking cows, cutting & baling hay. He also pulled his share of weeds, picked rocks and did numerous other chores one does on a farm.
He graduated from Williams High School in 1957. While attending school he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball for the Williams Wolves. He also played on the Williams Fast Pitch team in the summers.
He was drafted into the US Army on June 15,1960, and took basic training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was sent to Worms, Germany, where he served for 1 ½ years. He obtained the rank of SP4 E-4 on December 18, 1961. He received an Honorable Discharge from the US Army Reserve on May 30, 1966, and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.
Dennis married Lois Marie Olson on June 8, 1963, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Williams, MN. They purchased a home west of Williams and lived there for 36 years. They were blessed with three children; Michael Allen, Michelle Anna and Susanne Renee. Dennis worked for Heppner Dairy and also worked in the woods cutting pulp for Ray Davis. He began employment at Marvin Windows on March 29, 1964, and retired 35 years later in 1999. In that same year, they moved to Baudette, MN, along the Rainy River. The following year, Dennis and his family began an extensive remodel and addition to the home which became the family gathering place for Christmas and many celebrations for years to come.
Dennis enjoyed doing carpentry jobs on-the-side and continued after retiring from Marvins. He built many sets of kitchen cabinets and furniture (dressers, book cases, entertainment centers, gun cabinets etc). He also did a lot of interior/exterior remodeling jobs, along with many MAPS projects. His hobbies included carpentry, gardening, fishing, snowmobiling, and southern gospel tours with the Larry Lundstrom’s. His favorite activity was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dennis was a member of the Williams Assembly of God Church and served on the Church Board for many years. After they moved to Fergus Falls in May 2012, they attended the First Church of the Nazarene. He and his wife Lois joined the Assembly of God RV Volunteer organization (MAPS) in 2006. They helped build churches and campgrounds for many years until Dennis’ health failed. He entered the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus, Falls, MN, in April 2023.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Axel & Alice Wilmer, his sisters Elaine Wilmer, Verna Menke, Harriet Sanner and brothers Lloyd & Dale and a brother-in-law James Menke.
He is survived by his wife Lois of 60 years, son Michael (Trudy) Wilmer, daughters Michelle (Ken) Rostad and Susanne (Tim) Rostad, brother Harvey (Eileen) Wilmer, sister Marilyn (Gene) Bitzer, sisters-in-law Sunny Wilmer & Margaret Wilmer, brothers-in-law Glenn Sanner, Larry (Carol) Olson & sister-in-law JoAnn Eldridge. His grandchildren include Dallas (Genevieve) Rostad, Nicole Rostad, Ashley (Chris) Hoff, Amanda (Nicholas) Preston, Caleb (Megan) Rostad, Jesse (Melissa) Rostad, Josiah (Nicole Lyn) Rostad, Aaron (Hailey) Wilmer, Alex (Savanna) Wilmer, Andrea (Jackson) Judisch plus 23 great grandchildren: India, Mylo, Nova, Riah & Tansy Rostad, Brooklynn, Calvin, Judah, Anastasia & Gemma Preston, Tate Hoff, Jace, Noah, Aiden & Owen Rostad, Haven & Salem Rostad, Rosie Rostad, Adalee & Clark Wilmer, Ivy Wilmer, Kinsley & Beau Judisch and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff and residents of the Veterans Home for the loving care and kindness shown to Dennis and his family.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 18th from 5:30 – 7:30 pm including a time for sharing at 6:30pm at Olson Funeral Home.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, September 19th from 1 to 2 followed by the Celebration of Life at the First Church of the Nazarene, Fergus Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the activity department at Fergus Falls Minnesota Veterans Home or a charity of your choice.
Visitation: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at The Naz in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Pastor Clay Mitchell.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Arrangements provided by the with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.