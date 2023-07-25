Diana L. Anderson, 77, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Diana Lee Johnson was born July 18, 1946 to LuVerne and Marguerite (Lundgren) Johnson in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She grew up in Iowa and southern Minnesota.
While at the skating rink, she met a young soldier named Gene Keller, they were married on June 16, 1962 in Oklahoma. The lived in the Brookings, Pipestone and Brainerd areas. In 1991 they moved to Fergus Falls, where she currently resided.
On July 16, 1999 she married Gary Anderson at Zion Lutheran Church of Franklin Lake, rural Pelican Rapids. In May of 2021 Gary retired and the couple traveled across the nation and wintered in the Melbourne, FL area for many years.
She loved to read, Suduko puzzles, and go on walks. Diana was an excellent baker and cook. She also loved gardening, sewing, poetry, playing bingo, playing cards, dancing and music. She was a helper and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the soup kitchen.
Preceding her in death were her parents; step-father, Harold Langfeldt; husband, Gene; brother, Steve Johnson; sister, Marlene Schmidt; grandson, Chase Keller, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Keller.
Diana is survived by her husband, Gary Anderson of Fergus Falls; her children, Chuck (Laurie) Keller of West Fargo, Debra (Kevin) Johnson of Fergus Falls, Lisa Ihenacho of Woodbury, Melissa (Anthony) Bitker of Welch, Troy Anderson of Detroit Lakes, and Tammy (Bryan) Olson of New York Mills; 30 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dennis (Carrie) Johnson of Sauk Rapids.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation two-hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Reverend Amy Kelly.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
