Diana “Dee” Lynn Dalluge, 62, of Moorhead formerly of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo.
Dee was born on May 4, 1960 in Moorhead, MN, the daughter of Clarence and Delores (Bonnell) Knutson. She grew up in Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1978.
Dee met Evan Dalluge and after a three-month engagement, the couple married on June 27, 1980. They spent most of their married life, living in Fergus Falls, where Dee ran a daycare in her home. She loved her daycare children and enjoyed the years she had with them. Sometime after Evan retired, they moved back to Moorhead. Dee continued to reside in Moorhead until her passing. Evan and Dee also had a love for their fur babies, which were like children to them. It was not uncommon for them to have 3 and 4 puppies at a time.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Evan, who died in 2016; brother, Duane Knutson.
Survivors include her siblings, Marilyn Knutson, Patty Johnson and David Knutson all of Moorhead; sisters-in-law, Cindi Knutson of Moorhead, Carol Ann (Melbis) Dalluge of Denver, CO, Debbie (Jim) Hoard of Detroit Lakes, Melanie (Jim) Hoffmann of Vergas, Becky (Steve) Carriera of Raleigh, NC, Rachel (Roger) Svendsgaard of Fergus Falls and Bernice Dalluge; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Dee’s loyal companion, Gino.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone