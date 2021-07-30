Diana Jean Harvego passed away at the age of 75 on March 28, 2021, Palm Sunday at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. She spent her final days talking and spending time with friends and family both in person and on the phone.
Diana Jean Noreen was born on a Tuesday, February 5, 1946, in Fergus Falls. She grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from high school there in 1964.
Diana met the love of her life, Dale Harvego (son of George Harvego and Opal McLaughlin) in Fergus Falls and on September 26, 1964, Diana and Dale were married in Fergus Falls. Dale and Diana made their home in Valley Park, located in Lakeville/Rosemount, for over 50 years and they were blessed with three children: Mike, Jennifer and Keith. Diana was a longtime member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Rosemount, where, Diana and Dale devoted a lot of time to their church and faith. She had and immense love for her children, family and friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Diana loved to sew, bake, sing, cook and watch cooking shows but, her all-time favorite thing to do was to talk on the phone, for hours until … she discovered Facebook, which instantly became a close second. Diana loved to keep people connected through her voice, and “witty” Facebook posts and comments.
Diana worked at the numerous jobs throughout her life. She worked at the cafeteria for the local school so she could be home with the kids growing up. She also did in home day care and then found a career as a pharmacy tech for Health Partners until her retirement.
Diana was always so supportive of any child she met. She also never met a child she didn’t love. She would support children’s sports and activities of friends’ kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, bragging about everyone’s accomplishments to anyone she talked to. Kids were Diana’s passion. Because of this in lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her name or any other children’s foundation so that her legacy for loving children can live on.
Diana is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dale Harvego; her children: Mike Harvego, Jennifer (Michael) Ficken, Keith (Krista) Harvego, and neighborhood daughter, Roxanna Sotomayor; siblings: Mark (Gail) Noren, Mary (David) DeBruin; sister in-law: Janet (Bob) Maack; brother in-law: Paul (DeeDee) Harvego; grandchildren: Travis (Andrea) Harvego, Tyler Harvego, Matt Welter, Logan Harvego, Sydney Harvego, Paige Harvego, Alicia (Mason) Lindaman; great-grandchildren: Ayden, Tavin, Dekan, Bauer, Xavier Harvego; Nieces and Nephews: Heather (Doug) Stanga, Eric (Kelly) Noren, Sarah (Justin) Goetz, Katie (Aaron) Galarowicz, Nathan Harvego, Shannon(Rhonda)Maack, Jeremiah Maack, and Neighborhood Grandkids: Lilyann and Bella Widel.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Donald “Dick” and Dorothy (Aas) Noren; in-laws, George and Opal Harvego; brother, Greg “Fuzz” Noren; nephew, Ryan Harvego.
Diana’s service will be Saturday July 31, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Highland Lake Park Reserve (Lakeview Room). 10145 East Bushlake Road, Bloomington, MN 55438. Following the service, a social gathering will continue from 4-9 p.m. with food and beverages at Park Tavern (Private Room) 3401 Louisiana Ave S. St Louis Park, MN 55426.