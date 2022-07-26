Diana L. Pettengill, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her residence.
Diana Lynn Shol was born December 16, 1945 in Fergus Falls, to Robert and Doris (Wahl) Shol. She attended McKinley Elementary School and Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1964. She then attended Fergus Falls Community College and later, Moorhead State University earning her degree in Sociology in 1969.
On February 7, 1970, Diana married Lawrence “Mike” Pettengill at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
She was employed at various places, Hartman Bros., Montrose Co., Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls for 13 years, River Bend Apartments as the building manager where she lived and had many close friends, Lutheran Social Services, Pioneer Senior Cottages the memory unit, and ISD #544 McKinley School. After retirement she was the “Lunch Lady” at McKinley School. Diana loved working with pre-school, kindergarten, and first grade kids. The kids adored her and Diana said this was always her favorite job of all!
Diana was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, where she was baptized and confirmed.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Doris Shol.
Diana is survived by her son, James Pettengill (significant other, Doris) of Fergus Falls; daughter, Debra Shol of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Cody Pettengill of Moorhead, Hunter Pettengill of Fergus Falls, and Aiden Wills of Prior Lake; ex-son-in-law, Chris Wills; nieces, Heidi (Ronny) Reitmeier of Crookston, Heather (Robert) Gaumond of Fargo, and Lisa Shol (Will Stephens) of Minnetonka; nephew, Paul Shol of Fergus Falls; brothers, Kim Shol of Crookston and Mike (Patty) Shol of Fergus Falls; uncle, Gene (Ruth) Shol of Fergus Falls; aunts, Pat Gapen of St. Paul, Audrey Stach of Fergus Falls, and Faye Baylor of Fergus Falls; great-niece and nephews, Jackson, Makenzie, and Liam; cousin and close friend, Joanne (Bob) Stine, and numerous other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please refer back to Diana’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone