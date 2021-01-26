Diane Marie (Dorn) Berube, 64, Kissimmee, Florida, passed away in in the loving arms of her husband December 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Diane was born August 6, 1956 in Fergus Falls, to Dave and Hildy Dorn. After graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1974, she attended nursing school at NDSCS in Wahpeton, graduating in 1980. Diane then started her nursing career working as a nurse, paramedic and home health nurse. Diane married Dennis Berube February 4, 1984, during a memorable blizzard.
After retiring from nursing Diane helped with the family business while managing their cellphone business. She later owned and ran a boutique and gym which she enjoyed. Diane had four children: Jason (Andrea) Berube, Tiffany (Troy) Bunn, Whittney Berube and Ebony Berube, and six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Diane enjoyed waterskiing, boat rides, running, which included marathons, bonfires, gardening, even riding jet ski with her grandkids. Diane was also a member of Women of Today and a Weight Watchers coach for 10 years. Diane also enjoyed company which included feeding them with many delicious dishes including fresh buns and Special K bars that never made it to the pan, “Tiffany.” Diane loved her family and family gatherings. She hosted family reunions, birthdays, and Christmas parties. Diane had a zest for life and was often the light of the party. She will be missed by many.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Dennis of Kissimmee, Florida; her children: Jason (Andrea) Berube of Lisbon, North Dakota, Tiffany (Troy) Bunn of Lisbon, North Dakota, Whittney Berube of Fargo, and Ebony Berube of Lisbon, North Dakota; six grandchildren: Brandon Berube, Pacey Berube, Codee Berube, Lane Bunn, Scarlett Bunn and Tiyanna Berube; one great-grandchild, Adisson Berube and one grandchild due in May. She is also survived by her mother, Hildy Dorn of Fergus Falls, two brothers: Dennis (Vicki) Dorn and Darrell Dorn, her mother-in-law, Martha Berube of Lisbon, North Dakota, a brother-in-law, Darold (Wanda) Berube and three sisters-in-law: Darlene (Bill) Jostad, Delores (Larry) Bohnenkamp and Donell (Corey) Berube. She was preceded in death by her father, David Dorn, her father-in-law, Jerry Berube and an infant brother, David.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at their residence on West Battle Lake near Clitherall. Current service information is as follows:
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation being held for one hour prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
