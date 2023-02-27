Diane Margaret Carlson Duenow, 75, of Fergus Falls, died on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by family, under the care of Knute-Nelson Hospice.
Good Friday, April 4th was a special day in the Clarence and Erma (Schriver) Carlson home. In 1947, at Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Diane Margaret was born. Growing up on a farm, in Amor Township of Otter Tail County, she attended Rural School District #69. She was also a member of the Amor 4H, and participated for many years at the County Fair. During high school, she worked as a waitress at Barky’s Lodge on Otter Tail Lake. In 1965, she graduated from Battle Lake High School. She then attended the Fergus Falls Junior College, which at that time was held in the Senior High School, and went on to attend Moorhead State College. Employed at the Freeman Insurance Co. of Moorhead, she was their bookkeeper.
On April 8, 1967, she married Wayne D. Duenow at the Zion Lutheran Church of Amor. The couple resided in Fergus Falls, and eventually built a home in Aurdal Township. Their children include Tasha Marie who was born on May 10, 1968. On February 27, 1970, Troy Allen was born. He died on February 28, just 24 hrs. after his birth. Bryce Dennis was born on August 13, 1971. Tonya Renae was born September 9, 1974 and Bethany Kaye was born November 2, 1980. She became a grandmother at 39. Diane’s grandchildren & great-grandchildren were the joy of her life, as she attended their sporting events and extra-curricular activities with pride.
After raising her children, Diane was employed at Lake Region Hospital as a Medical Secretary. She was also a tax assessor in Aurdal Township for three years, and then became a Ward Clerk at Lake Region hospital. In 1989, Diane began working at Olson Funeral home of Fergus Falls, where she was employed until 1997. In June of 1997, she began working at the Larson Funeral Home of Pelican Rapids and in 1998, for the Glende -Johnson - Nelson & Nilson Funeral Homes. She has also completed a Unit of Chaplaincy Training at the Regional Treatment Center. In 1998, she completed Dale Carnegie Training. She was Licensed as a Preneed Insurance Agent in 1998. In November of 1998, she was Commissioned as a Stephen’s Minister at Lake Region Hospital. She established her own business, Everlasting Images, and became an agent with Forethought Insurance Co. in 1998 working with area funeral homes as an adviser for Pre-Planning & Final Expenses. In 2006, due to her passion of helping families she started, Faith & Hope Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, which she successfully ran until retiring in 2012.
In 1978, Diane was given 2 aprons by a friend named Edith. That began a collection which has grown to over 200, and began a unique ministry. In 1996, she was given 65 old hats, and that collection quickly grew to over 100. A faithful member of Community Bible Church in Fergus Falls, she served on the Christian Woman’s Club, the Garden Club of Fergus Falls and numerous Bible studies. She also served in various school activities at Morning Son, was a member of the Aurdal Homemakers and was an active mother at Hillcrest Academy. Diane enjoyed gardening as could be seen by her flowers in her yard and business and decorating her home for the holidays and special occasions. God Bless the memory of Diane Margaret Duenow.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Erma; her son, Troy Allen; her in-law’s, Harold & Lila Duenow; sister-in-law’s, Arlette Carlson and LaVera (Jim) Norman and brother-in-law, Gary Leitch. Her favorite motto is, I have promises to keep & miles to go before I sleep.
Diane is survived by her husband, Wayne Duenow of Fergus Falls; four children, Tasha (Matthew) McGuire of Fergus Falls, Bryce Duenow of Fergus Falls, Tonya (Timothy) Fiskum of Wadena and Bethany (Eric) Berger of Fergus Falls, three brothers, David (Judy) Carlson, Larry (Roberta) Carlson and Steven (Virginia) Carlson, 11 grandchildren, Ashley (Wade) Miller, Nicole (Kyle) Nash, Andrew (Shaina) McGuire, Justin (Alysha) McGuire, Sean (Kymberly) McGuire, Molly, Luke and Logan McGuire, Tyler, Trista and Trevor Fiskum; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison, Mia, Brayden and Bella Miller, Wyatt, Rocky and Iver Nash, Robert, William, Bennett and Rowan McGuire; special sister-in-law, Susan Leitch and beloved dog, Bentley along numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation: Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4-7 P.M., with a 6:00 P.M. prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN.
Clergy: Rev. Ed Monson & Dave Foss.
Interment: Amor Cemetery, Amor, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Diane Duenow.