Diane Fredrickson, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at PioneerCare.
She was born June 18, 1943, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Clifford and Hazel (Schachtschneider) Sander. She grew up and attended school in Fergus Falls.
On December 30, 1960, Diane was united in marriage to Kenneth B. Fredrickson. She had been employed by the Lantern, The Spot and the Elks Lodge, all in Fergus Falls, as a server. Diane loved telling stories of her childhood to the grandkids. She loved spending time in the community room where she lived, bingo and going for car rides. She had a big heart and loved to talk about her faith.
Survivors include her sons; Monte (Renee) of Fergus Falls, Mark of Fergus Falls, and Marty (Marnie) of Fergus Falls; five grandchildren, T.J (Connie) Fredrickson, Katie Roerick, Kacey Fredrickson, Tanner Fredrickson, and Kenzy Fredrickson; three great grandchildren, Christopher, Brooklynn, and Deacon; sisters, Gloria Barriger of Linsdtrom and Cheryl Muchow of Fergus Falls, along with numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Sassy.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth in 2005, and her brothers, Larry Sander and Michael Sander.
A Celebration of Life for Diane is being planned for a later date, check back to more details.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls is assisting with arrangements.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone