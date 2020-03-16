Diane M. Klimek, 62, of Fergus Falls, died unexpectedly, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Diane Marie was born on November 5, 1957, in Riverside, California, the daughter of Dennis and Alice (Peppersack) Fields. She came from a German/Irish background and had the beautiful auburn hair and freckles to go with it.
On June 11, 1977, she married her devoted husband, Gregory Klimek in Alexandria, and would be celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary. To this union three sons were born, Jeremy, Joshua and Jacob.
Diane’s laugh and smile were contagious to anyone who knew her. She enjoyed trying out new recipes, gardening and was a lifelong homemaker and took pride in helping her husband with the business paperwork at Color Renovators. Diane will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Alice Fields and infant brother, Joseph Fields.
Diane is survived by her husband, Greg Klimek of Fergus Falls; three sons, Jeremy (Elsa Jacobson) Klimek of Fergus Falls, Joshua Klimek of Fargo, and Jacob Klimek of Fergus Falls; two grandchildren, Arianna and Canaan; four sisters, Deborah Fields of Alexandria, Carold Fields-Chase of Kansas City, Missouri, Elizabeth (Randy) Smith of Sartell, and Mary (Larry) Herzog of Osakis; along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service.
The Rev. Todd Hylden will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.