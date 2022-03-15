Diane M. Maier, 78, of Battle Lake, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Diane Marie Egge was born March 22, 1943, to O. Elvin and Annie (Carlson) Egge in Fargo, ND. She was baptized and confirmed at Hickson Lutheran Church in Hickson, ND. She attended Fargo Central in Fargo, ND, graduating in 1961. She then attended Dakota Business College, graduating in 1962.
On December 21, 1963, Diane married Gary Maier in Fargo, ND. She worked at Epko Film Service doing accounting in Fargo from 1962 to 1965. Diane was a full-time mother and then grandmother.
She was member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and was active over the years. Diane enjoyed gardening, pontooning, bird watching, reading, Hallmark movies, baking and entertaining friends and family, and sewing. She was a dog spoiler. She also enjoyed the lake, wintering in Arizona, and attending and supporting her grandchildren’s events.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Annie and Elvin Egge; parents-in-law, Dorothy and Archie Maier, and son-in-law, Duane Rilla.
Diane is survived by her husband, Gary Maier of Battle Lake; her children, Cathy Rilla of Battle Lake, Deborah (Klair) Sorenson of Ashby, and Rebecca (Joe) Greenagel of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Andrew Maier of Fergus Falls, Nicole (Jake) Rilla Boeddeker of Moorhead, Zach Rilla of Grand Forks, ND, Katlyn Rilla of Moorhead, Molly, Sam, and Jacob Sorenson of Ashby, and Henry, Maggie, and Easton Greenagel of Fergus Falls; great-grandchild, Adelee Rilla, and sister, Lucille (David) Sorby of Fargo, ND. Diane is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum
Interment: Lower Wild Rice Cemetery, Hickson, ND, at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
