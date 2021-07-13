Diane Peterson, died on July 8, 2021, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Diane Beth Peterson was born on August 20, 1950, to Ernest and Georgia Sharp in Hampton, Iowa. She lived her entire childhood in Clarion, Iowa. During her school days, Diane (Di) was involved in every activity possible, including: choir, band, musicals, plays, co-leading a local teen radio program, editor of the high school newsletter, yearbook staff and, of course, cheerleading. Di attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, cheerleading for the Knights basketball team.
Diane was married to her childhood sweetheart, John Peterson, on August 22, 1969. Di left college and worked for a variety of organizations as a secretary throughout their marriage including: an insurance company, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, a Kentucky moving company, the Missouri Synod Lutheran main office, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, an OB/GYN clinic in Brainerd, and the Brainerd Public Schools. Near the end of her career Di created and edited two magazines, In Good Company in Fergus Falls and OTC Family-Friends & Fun in Battle Lake. Di’s co-workers and friends would undoubtedly describe her as energetic, always smiling and someone who was always ready to help with a good cause.
In 1976, John and Di adopted their daughter, the love of their lives, Tana. Tana came to them from Korea so Di assisted a group of Brainerd parents in developing Camp Kimchee in order to teach the region’s Korean children about their special heritage.While attending Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd, Di formed and directed a contemporary singing group called Spirit. Ten years later the group numbered 42 and involved members from three generations. The group also began clown ministry and did fundraising for local charities by selling cassette tapes of their music.
When Tana became a high school football cheerleader Di was asked to fill in when their coach left. Di transformed that group of girls into an excellent team of spirited cheerleaders. Di later became the coordinator of all Brainerd’s cheerleading coaches and started the first competitive squad which earned national recognition. Di served on several state cheerleading committees, spoke to groups such as the Minnesota Athletic Association, presented at national conferences and was ultimately chosen as the Contributor of the Year by the National Federation of Interscholastic Spirit Association. Di was also inducted into the Brainerd High School Hall of Fame for her many achievements.
During her adult life Di endured medical conditions which might have prompted most people to sit back and take life easy. Di, rather, committed her life to serving others and putting forth 150% effort into every activity she participated in, and smiling throughout it all. She was especially proud that she had a chance to involve her grandchildren (John, Brad and Katelyn) in giving back to their communities and special causes through face painting for donations.
Di was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bill Sharp, her sister-in-law, Doris Sharp, her brother-in-law, David Miller, her in-laws and a number of other relatives. She is survived by her husband, John, her daughter, Tana(Chris) Meyer; grandchildren, John, Bradley and Katelyn Meyer; brother, Bob Sharp, sisters-in-law, Pam Miller, Sheryl Coughlin and June Sharp and numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives.
Di’s family is so appreciative of the care provided to her by Dr. Mouser, foster home provider, Mary Murphy and the wonderful staff of the Minnesota Veterans Home.
Memorials to the First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund in Battle Lake will serve to honor Diane.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake.
Visitation will be at the church on Monday, from 5-7 p.m., with Memory Video Shown at 6:30 p.m.., and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake.
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
