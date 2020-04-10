Diane Sillerud

Diane Rosemary Sillerud, 73, passed away at home on April 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Ruby Sillerud, as well as older siblings Anita Delegard and Robert Sillerud.
She started school in Rothsay and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. She got a B.A. in German from the University of Minnesota and later completed a second degree in computer programming.
She was a longtime member of the Sons of Norway Vonheim Lodge. She spent most of her career as a computer programmer. She was passionate about music and cooking, and sold baked goods at local farmers markets. She spent the past year in Rochester, helping to care for her granddaughter.
She is survived by her brother, Laurel Sillerud (Ginny) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, daughter, Michelle Barnes (Dustin), granddaughter, Marjorie, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place this summer. For more information, email dsillerud@hotmail.com.