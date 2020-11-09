Dick Raymond Luhning passed at his home on October 30, 2020, in Wadena. He was born August 21, 1943, in Fergus Falls, to Arthur and Cecelia Luhning and was the youngest of four kids. Dick attended St. John’s Parochial School of Ottertail, and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1962. He was baptized September 5, 1943 and confirmed March 30, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Ottertail. He married Dianne Menze on April 10, 1965, and they had five children.
Through the years Dick worked at Holiday gas station in Wadena; as a milk truck driver; lifelong farmer; and served faithfully for 30 years at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, as head of the wood department.
Farmer, horseman, woodworker, avid fisherman, and dancer on roller skates. He passed on his love of the family farm, fishing and hunting to several of his children and grandchildren, and was known as the “Saturday morning pancake maker.” He was kind, considerate, humble and a good friend, fondly remembered by those who knew him.
Preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Charles and James; and second wife, Cerise.
Survived by sister, Arleen Paulson of Wadena; first wife, Dianne Menze of Twin Valley; daughter, Roxann Rehm of Frazee; son, Rande Luhning of Mankato; daughter, Regina Phipps (Quint) of Turkey, Texas; daughter, Rowena Pakrul (Jeffrey) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; and son, Robben Luhning (Stephanie) of Twin Valley; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Memorials can be directed to “Dick Luhning Memorial Fund,” PO Box 113, Ottertail, MN, 56571.
Arrangements with the Schuller Family funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena (www.schullerfamilyfh.com).