Dixie Hoeper, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home, at the age of 71.
She was born on March 28, 1952, to Arlen and Lorraine (Enockson) Ehrich of Bricelyn, MN. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elizabeth and attended Fergus Falls High School.
Dixie married Richard Hoeper on April 3, 1971, and they shared 50 years together.
She worked at White Drug in Fergus Falls and waitressed for years between Skelly Café, Big Chief Café, and Dalton Café. She also worked as a Home Health Aide for New Dimensions, along with doing the bookkeeping for Richard’s business, Rick’s Tire Service.
She was a member of Kvam Lutheran Church in Dalton. Dixie’s interests were puzzles, watching and feeding the birds and reading. She enjoyed her grandkids, family and her friends.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Richard; parents, Arlen and Lorraine Ehrich; brothers, Ricky, Lon and John; nieces and nephews; in-laws, Oren and Evelyn Hoeper; son-in-law, Jared Gnahn; and brother-in-law, Wayne Miller.
Dixie is survived by her children, Sonja (Steven) Stramer of rural Erhard, Rick (Annie) Hoeper Jr of Fergus Falls, Robyn Hoeper of Underwood, Shonna Hoeper of Otsego, and Oren (Brooke) Hoeper of Parkers Prairie; grandchildren, John (Brittany), Cindy (Jerry), Grant, Darian, Shantell, Travis, Addison, Anna, Kaitlyn, Gaiden, Shira, Sophie, Sam and Leah; great-grandchildren, Obi and Haddie; siblings, Barb (Bruce) Larson of Wendell, Patricia (Marvin) Hernwall of Garfield, Trudence Miller of Alexandria, Nancy (Gordon) Dart of North Carolina, Thomas (Nancy) Ehrich of Erhard and Marce Ehrich of Dalton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with prayers at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the Church on Tuesday.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Kvam Cemetery, Dalton, MN.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone