Dixon Lee Esary, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Dixon was born April 6, 1956, to Ronald and Barbara (Moore) Esary in Burlington, Washington. He attended Underwood High School, graduating in 1974. Following high school, he attended MSCTC Fergus Falls earning his A.A. degree in architectural design graduating in 1979. He was a member of the United States Army for three years, serving one year in South Korea.
On May 27, 1978, Dixon married Barbara Pederson in Underwood.
He was an architect for CAPP Homes in Colorado Springs from 1980-1988. He then managed lumber yards in Wadena and Aitkin. Dixon worked as a designer at Stenerson Lumber, ProBuild, and Lakeside Lumber, serving the Home Design Industry for 43 years. He retired in 2018.
Dixon attended the Church of the Nazarene in Fergus Falls. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, duck, turkey and deer hunting. His greatest love was bass fishing, in which he won many tournaments.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ronald and Barbara Esary; sister, Shirley Gebhardt, and father-in-law, Verdelle Pederson.
Dixon is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Esary of Fergus Falls; his children and grandchildren, Samuel Esary, Mack and Lyndsi and Jamie Esary, Bella and Parker all of Fergus Falls; his siblings, Tim (Kendi) Esary of Vancouver, Washington, Bill (Susan) Esary of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, Sherri (Leon) Kremeier of Fergus Falls; mother-in-law, Sharon Pederson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brett and Bonnie Hopponen, Mike and Becky Mulvaney, Wayne and Kay Evavold, and Shari Pederson; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Parker, and Jackson Esary, Dakota Esary, Bryce (Ivy) Esary, Trenton (Jackie) Kremeier, and Collin (Mel) Kremeier, Erica (Tyler) Benz, Cory Gebhardt, Chad Hopponen, Carrie (Nick) Anderson, Kelly (Justin) Arneson, Michael and Matthew Mulvaney, Kelly (Mark) Glennon, Gina (Adam) Pederson, Kris (Carol) Evavold, Dan Evavold, Heather (Curtis) Sandahl, Nicole Rostad, Dallas (Genevieve) Rostad, Jessica (Matt) Fowler, Lindsay (Joe) Hauer, Ashley (Chase) Lee, and Matt (Lindsey) Kugler; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Steve Hoffman will officiate.
Interment will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lakeview Sunset Memorial Gardens, Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
