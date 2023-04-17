Dolores Duncan

Dolores Duncan, 98, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?