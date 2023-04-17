Dolores Duncan, 98, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
Dolores Harriet was born on March 30, 1925, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Clifford Hans and Esther (Biegert) Bjorklund. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed at Federated Church in Fergus Falls. Dolores attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. She later attended Fergus Falls Community College.
On October 24, 1944, she married Charles Stanley Duncan in Fergus Falls. Dolores lived and worked in Brooklyn, New York at Loeser’s Department Store and the Movie Theater In Fergus Falls (now the Center for the Arts). Dolores and Charles ran a dairy farm north of Fergus for many years. When they first started farming, she learned to drive a tractor so she could help Charles. After they were no longer farming she began working at Service Food Bakery which she thoroughly enjoyed. She retired from there to care for Charles following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Dolores was involved with 4-H, Homemakers, and Ladies Aid. She was the oldest, longest-living member of the Federated Church where she taught Symbols classes for many years and created some of the most beautiful hardanger pieces that are displayed in the church. She also made hardanger stoles for the clergy. She enjoyed genealogy, where she would do research for those making requests through the Otter Tail County Historical Museum as well as for family. She also enjoyed photography, plants, birds, quilting, ceramics at Gladys Schultz’s, and Hand and Foot Card games with friends. Dolores and Charles spent many hours and traveled many miles square dancing over the years. Dolores was part of a sewing group for many years that shared skills in cross stitch, hardanger, knitting, and crocheting. Dolores’s gentle and charming personality and fun sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. God Bless the memory of Dolores Duncan.
Dolores is survived by her children, Douglas (Lana) Duncan, Cape Coral, FL, Jeffrey (Laurie) Duncan, Bismarck, ND and Katy de la Torre, Hopkins, MN; daughter-in-law, Sue Duncan, Henning, MN; sister, Phyllis Wampler, Redmond, OR; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren along with numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Linda Sue; son, Russell; parents; brother-in-law, Joe Wampler; and son-in-law, Terry de la Torre.
Memorials preferred to the Otter Tail County History Museum, Oak Grove Cemetery Association, or charity of your choice.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Doug Dent.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.