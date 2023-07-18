Dolores A. Gandrud, 93, of Battle Lake, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Dolores Arlene Gandrud was born on September 16, 1929, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota the daughter of Andy and Laura (Hanson) Jorud. She was baptized at Grue Lutheran Church and confirmed in the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. Dolores attended Rural School District #34, south of Battle Lake and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1947. She furthered her education, attending Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Luther College in Wahoo, Iowa, the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and Minneapolis Business College.
After leaving school, Dolores had four children while living in Excelsior, Minnesota. In 1965 she and her family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where she worked various jobs, including National Cash Register (NCR) as a Parts Specialist. Dolores moved back to the Twin Cities area in 1977, where she continued to work for NCR until retiring from the company. In 2014 Dolores returned to Battle Lake. She enjoyed reading, classical music, playing the piano and singing. Dolores was a member of the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church.
Dolores is survived by two sons, John (Cecilia) Gandrud of Erie, PA and Eric Gandrud of Edmond, OK; two daughters, Julia (Bob Blaisdell) Gandrud of Minneapolis and Sonja Smith of Manistee, Michigan; six grandchildren, Christopher (Kristina), Nathan (Kat), Lauren (Nick), Ashley, Rhonda and Julia; eight great grandchildren, Oscar, Rufus, Nolan, Conner, Toren, Bryer, Lincoln and Ethan and by numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gandrud; sisters, Joyce Johanson and Marjorie Baab; three brothers, Charles Jorud, Floyd D. Jorud and Chester Jorud.
Memorial Service: 12:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church in rural Battle Lake, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Eagle Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake, MN.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Battle Lake, MN.
