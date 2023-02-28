Donald Nickel Anderson passed away peacefully at his home in Fergus Falls, MN on February 22, 2023. He was 94 years old.
Don was born on September 16, 1928, in Wyoming, MN, to Samuel Victor Anderson and Helen (Nickel) Anderson. During the depression, the family moved to Clearwater, MN, and eventually to Compton Township.
Don graduated from Wadena High School in 1946. There he had met Lorraine Busche. They were married March 26, 1946. They had three daughters, Victoria (Robert Drake), Deborah (Steve Kolb), and Danielle. He had six grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, and sister, Helen McCintlock.
He was employed by the Minneapolis Star and Tribune in March of 1951 and retired in 1991. He worked for Minnesota Motor Company, delivering vehicles part-time for several years after that.
Golf was a passion, and he was president of the golf board for several years. He also was a member of the Elks for many years. He became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in 1978, and was very active. For twenty-five years he was sexton for St. Otto’s Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2006 and by his daughter, Danielle in 1981.
Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch at the church will follow the service.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Interment: St. Otto’s Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
