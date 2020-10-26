Donald “Don” Auseth, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Don was born on May 26, 1931, in Buse Township, the son of Nelbert and Emma (Olson) Auseth. He attended the rural school there and grew up on the family farm. He was baptized and confirmed at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and served as usher for several years and also on stewardship and council boards.
He married Rose Ladwig on March 2, 1953, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls.
He was a dairy and grain farmer all his life. Don enjoyed planting and watching things grow, and being outdoors. He and his wife loved driving in the country to look at the fields and nature. In his younger years, Don and Rose enjoyed square dancing, roller skating, and going on several bus tours. Don loved driving with Rose to La Crosse, Wisconsin and Minneapolis to visit his children and granddaughters. During the winter months he liked jigsaw puzzles and playing cards; and while at Woodland Lodge looked forward to bingo, pokeno, going on various outings, and doing a little bit of dancing.
Don is survived by his three children, Joy Auseth of Circle Pines, Lon Auseth and wife, Kathleen of Minneapolis and their two children, Sophia and Avery, and Terry Auseth of La Crosse, WI; sister-in-law, Eleanor Auseth, and dear friend, Elaine Flug, along with numerous relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Rose; parents; three brothers, Orville, Kenneth, and Alvin; twin sister, Dorothy Nelson; sisters-in-law, Marjorie and Marie Auseth, Alma Supernois and Darlene Zuehlsdorff; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Nelson, Gordon Supernois, and Raymond Zuehlsdorff.
Public Walk-through visitation will be 1 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home with livestream at 2 p.m. Please refer to the Tribute Wall on the funeral home website for a link to the livestream. Due to COVID regulations, attendance is limited to 60 people.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.