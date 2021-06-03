Memorial services will be held for Donald Baumgart, age 72, of Menahga, on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donald will be laid to rest at Spruce Grove Union Cemetery, rural Frazee.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Donald’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral Home of New York Mills.
