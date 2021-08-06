Donald Baumgartner, formerly of Rothsay, passed away at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls on August 2, 2021, at the age of 88.
Donald Duane Baumgartner was born on September 16, 1932, the son of John Jr. and Florence (Hawley) Baumgartner. He graduated from Rothsay High School and attended North Dakota State School of Science. In 1954 he entered the United States Army. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division where he served for two years. Donald was united in marriage to Ardeth Heggen on October 22, 1957. Together they raised four children. Donald was a hard-working farmer, raising beef cows and hogs, as well as corn and grains. He was an active member of the NFO (National Farmers Organization) for many years, holding many offices. He was a lifelong member of Hamar/New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, where he served in various positions on the council.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, LaVonne Akers and Darlene Gustman. He is survived by his four children: Julie (James) Gronbeck of Battle Lake; Nancy (Colin) Carlsrud of Fargo, North Dakota; Jodi Brandon of West Des Moines, Iowas; and Marty (Sheila) Baumgartner of Fargo, North Dakota; his sister, Marilyn Ostlund of Fergus Falls; his brother, Merle Baumgartner of Fargo, North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.