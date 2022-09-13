Donald L. Dally passed away in the embrace of family on September 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake.
Visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Elbow Lake and resuming one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Union Cemetery, Elbow Lake.
Don was born August 17, 1937 to Franklin and Lorna Dally in Grand Island, Nebraska. Don was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and served in a number of related committees. He was President of the Missouri Trout Fisherman’s Association for 50 years, a member of the Lake Waukomis Association, Ducks Unlimited, and proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America.
Don was an accomplished tenor and enjoyed singing in quartets, performing in Prairie Wind Players productions with his wife, Barbara, and his church choir at United Lutheran Church with his daughter, Tammy.
He is preceded by Barbara (Hummer) Dally, his wife of nearly 48 years, and his brother Terry Dally. He is survived by his beloved Rose Danielson, his children Brad Dally and Tammy Dally, his grandchildren Steph “Shadow” Steffan and L.A. Sture, his niece Carry Dally and nephew Evan Dally.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone