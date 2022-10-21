Donald A. Demmer, 72, of Marietta, GA, passed away on October 16, 2022 surrounded by family.
Don was born in Fergus Falls, MN on January 29, 1950 to Valerius and Olive Demmer. He grew up on the farm near Ten Mile Lake south of Dalton. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School and attended the North Dakota School of Science. He joined the United States Air Force in 1968 and served during the Vietnam War as a part of the Strategic Air Command. He later worked in the banking equipment industry and retired in 2014. He was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and NASCAR enthusiast.
Don married Judy Hagan 46 years ago. Together they raised three children: Rachel Wright, Todd Cain, and Katie Bates.
Don is survived by his wife Judy; his children: Rachel of Marietta, GA, Todd (Pete) of Idyllwild, CA, and Katie of Marietta, GA; his beloved grandchildren: Connor, Grayson, Hagan, and Harper; his brothers Paul (Tara) and Vincent Demmer both of Dalton, MN; his aunt Elaine Olson of Fergus Falls, MN; extended family Jim and Janet Piper of Woodstock, GA; his nephews: Jay, Daniel, Jimmy, Chris, and Charlie (Syd); and numerous cousins.
Preceding Don in death are his parents, Valerius and Olive Demmer, his brother William Demmer and his sister Victoria Molter.
Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on November 3, 2022 (private).
Celebration of Life to be held on the afternoon of November 3, 2022. Details to follow (friends and family).
