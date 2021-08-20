Donald E. Searles, 91, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Woodland Lodge.
He was born November 20, 1929, in Fergus Falls to Charles and Hilda (Strand) Searles. He grew up in Ashby and graduated from Ashby High School in 1947. On August 24, 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He spent time at Ft. Bliss, Texas, and he reenlisted and was then sent to Korea. He was honorably discharged on August 27, 1951. After his discharge, Don was employed at the Ashby Bank. He also worked at the bank in Dalton for a year. Don then took some time off and traveled out West to visit family and friends. In the early 1950s, Don came back and was employed at the Fergus Falls National Bank, which is now Wells Fargo Bank. On July 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to Ardis Overgaard at Our Savior’s Church in Dalton. The couple made their home in Fergus Falls. In the mid-1980s, Don retired from the bank and went to work for the Otter Tail County Treasurer’s Office. He retired from that position in 1995, working part time after that.
Don was a member of the Fergus Falls Jaycees and Rotary Club, Otter Tail County Bankers Association, Dalton American Legion and Ashby American Legion. He enjoyed baseball, football, hunting, fishing and traveling — spending several winters in Arizona. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with family.
He is survived by his wife, Ardis Searles of Fergus Falls, his daughters: Cynthia (Greg) Olson of Vancouver, Washington, Barbara (David) Richter of Silverton, Oregon, Elizabeth (Robert) Johnson of Hazen, North Dakota, Fran (Jeff) Wood of Northfield, and Gail (Robert) Wesolowski of Lakeville; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service.
Burial: Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.