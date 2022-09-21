Donald Howard

Memorial services celebrating the life of Donald M. Howard, 92, of Dalton and formerly of Luxemburg will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Donnie passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Fargo VA Health Care System. Inurnment with military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?