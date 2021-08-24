Donald “Don” Joel Miller, 62, passed away unexpectedly in his home on July 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 19th, 1958, in the small town of Grafton, North Dakota. He spent the majority of his childhood in St. Thomas, North Dakota, and Kerkhoven, where he would graduate high school with the Class of 1976. Donald married Janet Welch on August 12, 1989, accompanied by their first child, Joshua in Spicer. The family eventually settled in the south metro, where they would welcome three additional blessed children during their time together: Meghan, Austin and Chase. Donald’s hard work ethic and ambition lead to many promotions at Aggregate Industries, where he spent 24 industrious years providing for his family. Following separation, Donald moved out West to Glendale, Arizona, where he would remain to care for his parents and siblings, while staying in close contact with his children through the years. Donald loved spending time with his family and friends, cycling, hiking, fixing motorcycles/cars and socializing.
Donald was a member at the First Presbyterian Church of Peoria, in Peoria, Arizona. He believed in the Holy Spirit, and never took anything for granted, always spreading love, joy, peace, kindness, happiness, and much more throughout his life. He was an immensely selfless person, always helping people in need.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Richard Miller, brothers, Richard Lee Miller and Jeff Miller and nephew, Christopher Larson. Donald is survived by his mother, Janet Miller, his brother Mark (Laura) Miller, sister, Melanie Miller, sister, Deanna (Paul) Larson, his children, Josh Miller, Meghan Miller, Austin Miller, Chase (Britta) Miller, and his two grandchildren, Alice Miller and Sutton Miller.
His infectious energy for life and ability to make anyone laugh are just some of the many qualities his family and friends will miss so much. All are welcome to join us in celebrating his life at Hope Community Church 9623 162nd St. W., Lakeville, MN 55044 on September 2, 2021, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.
