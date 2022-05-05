Donald “Don” Murphy (85) of Fergus Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Don was born at home on October 22, 1936, in Foxhome, MN where he attended the local country school. At 17 Don entered the army and served in the Korean war for three years. After returning home he did local area farming and road construction for several years before entering truck driving which was a lifelong career for over 50 years, with one trip taking him to the North Pole.
Don was united in marriage to Phyllis on Jan. 23, 1966, in Sisseton, South Dakota, and celebrated 50 years together. They made their home in Fergus Falls where they raised their family.
Don enjoyed playing pool, riding horses, and his childhood special dog Spitz. He was also very proud of his four grandsons.
Don is survived by his sons, Allen (Mary) Haiby, Scott (Marie) Murphy; daughter, Tamara Murphy, and special friend Tony Schmidt, all of Fergus Falls; and four grandchildren, Craig (Ryan) Foley, Steven (Carly) Haiby, Cody, and Connor Murphy; great grandchildren, Axel and Rogan Haiby; sister Dorthy of Elbow Lake; sister-in-law Joan Murphy of Ramsey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; parents Myrtle and Wallace; brother Dennis Murphy; and grandson Michael Wayne Haiby.
Memorial service was Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with a visitation starting at 10.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone