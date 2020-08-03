Donald W. Seifert, age 89, of Perham, died Thursday, July 30 at the Hadley House. Visitation Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 5–8 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 5, from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ottertail.
