Donald “Donnie” G. Shol, 71, of Erhard, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence.
Donald was born January 10, 1951, to Floyd and Lorraine (Long) Shol. He enlisted in the United States Army after graduating from Fergus Falls High School. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to farming in rural Erhard.
He enjoyed spending his time with his many animals that he considered his family. Don also enjoyed nature walks and visiting every day with family and friends. He had a big heart and was always there to help everyone. He was a member at Stavanger Lutheran Church, rural Fergus Falls.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Floyd and Lorraine Shol; sisters, Vickie and baby girl Shol; brother, Bruce Shol; niece, Debbie Shulstad; brother-in-law, Larry Samuelson, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Don is survived by his sisters, Sandy Drechsel, Nancy Kjono, Patsy Pierce, Susan Samuelson, and Cindy Nickelson; aunts, Hazel Magdich and Shirley Long. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Don’s best friend, Dale Tjaden, who was always there for him.
Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN
Clergy: Reverend John Juhl
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
