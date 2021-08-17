Born February 8, 1939, in Breckenridge, to Robert and Elnora (Friederichs) Steeves. Don graduated from Campbell High School, Class of 1957. He attended NDSS in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for auto mechanics and Illinois for diesel mechanics. In 1962, Don married Shirley Skogmo. They lived in Fergus Falls. They had two children, Sharri and Trevor. Don worked for John Dieseth Construction. He then managed the motor pool garage for the Fergus Fall State Hospital. In 1979, Don married Myrna Bakken Lahn and moved to Pelican Rapids.
Don became a stepfather to Rick, Matt and Aaron and a foster parent to Thao Ho. Don owned and operated Maplewood Repair in Pelican Rapids for several years. Myrna passed away in 1994. Don married Rita Wagner in 2004. They lived at McDonald Lake in Dent. They owned and operated the Depot in Erhard. In 2008, they moved to Hampden, North Dakota, where he found his passion of restoring old tractors. In 2019, Don moved to Pelican Rapids. He enjoyed attending high school sporting events and loved the Minnesota Vikings, he enjoyed visiting with new and old friends. Don had a special talent of being able to fix almost anything. His true passion was helping others. Donald Steeves, age 82, passed away August 10, 2021.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Beverly and granddaughter, Lilly. He is survived by daughter, Sharri Martyn; son, Trevor (Jana) Steeves; grandchildren: Libby Schroeder (Kyle), Joshua (Kellsey) Steeves, Claire Martyn; great-grandchildren: George Schroeder, Scarlett Schroeder, Sawyer Schroeder and Henry Steeves; siblings: Winnie Luebke, Shirley Kath, Larry Steeves, Bernie Steeves, Mary Steeves, Cindy Schreiber, Vern Steeves and Joyce Petermann; numerous nieces and nephews. Don will be greatly missed. If you want to honor Don, do one thing, help someone who needs help.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, with Allen Westby, SAM officiating.