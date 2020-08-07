Donald Sweder, age 87, passed away July 30 at Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Don was born in Duluth to parents who had immigrated to America from Poland. He graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Navy ROTC program with a B.A. in engineering, mathematics and statistics in 1956.
He married Elizabeth Eriksson of Minneapolis immediately after graduating and attended the Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia, prior to beginning his ROTC active duty commitment to the Navy. Don became a supply officer and served on ships that traveled all over the world. He completed his Navy commitment in 1959 and accepted an engineering job with Lear Siegler in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The family moved back to Minneapolis when Don began a job at Honeywell in January 1968. He became a city planner for Minneapolis, a position he held for 27 years until he retired in 1998. During his career, Don earned an M.B.A. from Western Michigan University and a Master of Planning degree from the University of Minnesota.
Don and Liz moved to Edina in 1972, then built their retirement lake home near Fergus Falls in 1999.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, an older sister, Florence, and his wife, Elizabeth.
He is survived by daughters, Meg (Wayne) and Betsy (Ron), and seven grandchildren.
A private celebration of Don’s life will be held in September. A video memorial will be shared with friends and family after the service. Memorials preferred to a fund to replace storm-damaged trees at the Red Cottage lake property beloved by Don and Liz.
Cards, and/or checks made out to Margaret Hanson, can be mailed to the Family of Don Sweder c/o Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, 301 Washington Avenue East, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Cremation services by Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls. Private memorial service on September 12, 2020.