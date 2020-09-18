Donald Vallevand, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Donald was born October 18, 1935, in Nidaros Township of Otter Tail County, the son of Martin and Bertha (Sandahl) Vallevand. He spent his younger years attending Barnard School where he graduated from the eighth grade and shortly after moved to Minneapolis. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War. He worked for many years at a manufacturing company in Minneapolis. In 2000, he retired and moved back to Fergus Falls. He was a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Clifford Vallevand, Elsie Teetzel, Marvel Vallevand, Violet Reindel, Carl Vallevand, Bernard Vallevand, Mavis Wiseman and Vivian Bjerkum.
He is survived by his brother, Vernon (Connie)Vallevand of Fergus Falls; son, Thomas (Char) Morgel of Minneapolis and daughter, Diane Webster of California; three grandchildren, Melissa (Nate) Whitehill, Tony Morgel and Amanda Morgel, a great-granddaughter, Emily Whitehill; special friend, Sandy Torgerson of Fergus Falls as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to the Nidaros Lutheran Church
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Nidaros Cemetery, Clitherall.
The Rev. Chantell Lankford will officiate.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
