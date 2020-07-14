Donald “Don” L. Vilandre, 76, a resident of Foxhome, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
Don was born January 3, 1944 in Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Raymond and Amy (Cole) Vilandre.
He attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, and graduated in 1967 with an electrical engineer degree. He married Barbara Mueller on February 3, 1968, in Mankato. He was a biomedical engineer and worked for CHI-Mercy Hospital in Williston, North Dakota, for 23 years and retired in 2006. Don enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara of Foxhome; children, Vicki and John Erjavec of Hillsboro, Oregon, Vance and Jacki Vilandre of Johnson City, Tennessee, Karla Vilandre of Savage, Krista Vilandre of Savage, Mead and Gudrun Mueller of Hopkins, and Graham Mueller and Jackie Goss of Portland, Oregon; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Alan Wielinski will officiate.
If planning to attend, masks will be required.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
