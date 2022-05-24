Donald Fred Walz, 76, of White Bear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Donald Fred Walz was born on February 16, 1945, in Fergus Falls, MN, to Fred W. and Hilma Wilhelmine (Thom) Walz.
Don grew up on a farm near Campbell, MN, with his two sisters and two brothers. He went to grade school in a little country school near Campbell, and graduated from the Morris Agricultural School in Morris, MN. After attending the Wahpeton School of Science, he graduated from the North Dakota State University in 1968.
Don met Laura Mae Steussy right after high school, and they were married in 1971. The two moved to St. Paul, MN, and had two children, Doug and Deanna. Don worked as an accountant for Fairway Foods in St. Paul, then as a payroll manager at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital where he retired in 2012.
Don never wanted to stay home, and he and his family often took trips. Using a pop-up camper, they went camping when the kids were younger. Don and Laura Mae often went out dancing once the kids were older. They enjoyed going to flea markets, garage sales, estate sales and such, and went every year to a large antique sales gathering in Rochester, MN. They also enjoyed going to many small-town county fairs, and in retirement, enjoyed trips to the casinos. For many years Don went deer hunting with his brother Bob and duck hunting on their farm with his younger brother Norman. When he wasn’t on the move, he enjoyed reading non-fiction, especially about history.
Don was a quiet, private man. During his life he had many surgeries and illnesses, but he recovered from all of them except for the last one. Don passed away on December 8, 2021, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Deanna Walz, sister Shirley Stortroen, and brother Norman Walz.
He is survived by his wife Laura Mae, son Doug, siblings Ruth Ball and Robert (Bob) Walz, and two grandchildren, Marcus and Maximus Walz.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home
Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Lurene Hasbargen
Burial: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls at a later date
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
