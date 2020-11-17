Donna Dalluge, 85, of Battle Lake, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Center.
Donna Kay Dalluge was born on June 30, 1935, in Palo Alto County in Iowa, the daughter of Kildredge and Phyllis (Sorenson) Knudson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Donna attended Battle Lake Public School and graduated from the Battle Lake High School in 1953.
Donna and Clarence “Pete” Dalluge were married on April 28, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Santa Ana, California, until 1973, when they moved to Battle Lake. She was employed at Moen Inn, Shoreline Restaurant, worked with Condiffs, Ben’s Bait, along with other various jobs in the area as well as being a homemaker raising her family. Donna enjoyed bowling, playing marbles, cribbage, rummey and doing word search. She enjoyed her short road trips with Pete, and especially enjoyed her family and grandkids. They all have fond memories of Grandma Donna being a very good cook.
She is survived by three children, Lori (Harris) Grewe of Elbow Lake, Greg Dalluge of Perham and Wayne (Terry) Dalluge of Battle Lake; son-in-law, Larris Grewe of Battle Lake; nine grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Bjorgo, Sami (Steve) Warnecke, Courtney Grewe, Kellie (Jeff) Vossen, Arika (David) Jares, Brenna (Josh) Ward, Camee Dalluge, Tracy Dalluge and Blye (Haley Kaspari) Dalluge; eight great-grandchildren, Destiney, Emma, Wynsten, Paige, Drake, Jase, Jack and Mason; one great-great-grandson, Colt; brother, Gordon (Ardelle) Knudson of Battle Lake; and by numerous relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; Daughter, Linda Grewe; grandson, Robert Grewe.
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:Glendenilson.com.