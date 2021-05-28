On January 11, 2021, she passed away at the age of 89 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids.
The Rev. Eric Schwirian will officiate.
Arrangements provided with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
May Donna rest in peace and may her memory live on.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.